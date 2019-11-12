Vigil@nce - DjVuLibre: NULL pointer dereference via DJVU-filter_fv
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via DJVU::filter_fv() of DjVuLibre, in order to trigger a denial of service.
