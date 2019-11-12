Vigil@nce - Ampache: two vulnerabilities
January 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Ampache.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter