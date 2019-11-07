Vigil@nce - Cisco Web Security Appliance: denial of service via Device Reset
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: AsyncOS, Cisco WSA.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Device Reset of Cisco Web Security Appliance, in order to trigger a denial of service.
