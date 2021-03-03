Vigil@nce - Cisco SMA: information disclosure via Web-based Management Interface

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: AsyncOS, Cisco Content SMA.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Web-based Management Interface of Cisco SMA, in order to obtain sensitive information.

