Vigil@nce - Cisco SD-WAN vManage: SQL injection via Web Interface

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Cisco SD-WAN Solution.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 22/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a SQL injection via Web Interface of Cisco SD-WAN vManage, in order to read or alter data.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...