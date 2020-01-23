Vigil@nce - python-apt: Man-in-the-Middle via MD5 Hashes

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, data creation/edition.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 23/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can act as a Man-in-the-Middle via MD5 Hashes on python-apt, in order to read or write data in the session.

