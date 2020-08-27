Vigil@nce - Cisco NX-OS: denial of service via Cisco Fabric Services Messages

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nexus by Cisco, NX-OS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 27/08/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Cisco Fabric Services Messages of Cisco NX-OS, in order to trigger a denial of service.

