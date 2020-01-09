Vigil@nce - Cisco IOS, IOS XE: Cross Site Request Forgery via Web UI
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery via Web UI of Cisco IOS or IOS XE, in order to force the victim to perform operations.
Impacted products: Cisco Catalyst, IOS by Cisco, IOS XE Cisco, Cisco Router.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Cisco IOS or IOS XE product offers a web service.
However, the origin of queries is not checked. They can for example originate from an image included in an HTML document.
An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery via Web UI of Cisco IOS or IOS XE, in order to force the victim to perform operations.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
