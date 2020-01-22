Vigil@nce - Cisco ESA: privilege escalation via Content Filter Bypass
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: AsyncOS, Cisco ESA.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data flow.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Content Filter Bypass of Cisco ESA, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter