Vigil@nce - Audacity: file corruption via /var/tmp/audacity-USER
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can create a symbolic link named /var/tmp/audacity-USER, in order to alter the pointed file, with privileges of Audacity.
