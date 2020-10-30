Vigil@nce - Wireshark: two vulnerabilities

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, Solaris, SLES, Wireshark.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: LAN.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 30/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Wireshark.

