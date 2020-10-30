Vigil@nce - Wireshark: two vulnerabilities
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, Solaris, SLES, Wireshark.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: LAN.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Wireshark.
