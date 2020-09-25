Vigil@nce - Apple macOS: eight vulnerabilities
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Mac OS X.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/09/2020.
Revision date: 16/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Apple macOS.
