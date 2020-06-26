Vigil@nce - Alpine: information disclosure via PREAUTH Insecure Connection

July 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 26/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via PREAUTH Insecure Connection of Alpine, in order to obtain sensitive information.

