Vigil@nce - Alpine: information disclosure via PREAUTH Insecure Connection
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via PREAUTH Insecure Connection of Alpine, in order to obtain sensitive information.
