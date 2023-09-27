Versa Networks and Infinigate Partner

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Versa Networks and Infinigate, the EMEA value-add distributor specialising in cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud, announced they have signed a partnership agreement to deliver Unified SASE to enterprises across the EMEA region. The partnership is an extension on the relationship Versa Networks had established with Nuvias, now an integral part of the Infinigate Group.

Versa’s full product suite which provides end-to-end solutions that both simplify and secure the modern network is available now from Infinigate to enterprises and partners, including resellers, Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Value Added Resellers (VARs), across Europe and the Middle East Available in the cloud, on-premise, or a combination of both, Versa brings together solutions that solve the security and networking concerns plaguing organisations and MSPs. Versa Unified SASE securely and reliably connects home workers, branch workers and users to applications, while decreasing latency, reducing complexity, and enhancing visibility across the entire network.

By extending the prior Nuvias relationship across Europe and the Middle East, the partnership with Infinigate signifies Versa Network’s continued commitment and investment within the region.

For Infinigate, Versa brings a portfolio of SASE, Secure SD-WAN, and SSE solutions that specifically targets the enterprise market and complements its extensive vendor portfolio by opening new revenue streams for partners. Helping partners navigate the complex SASE market, Infinigate will provide hands-on support to identify and deliver solutions that address customer demands and requirements.

“Gartner expects the SASE market to grow to $14.7 billion as early as 2025. Our partnership with Versa Networks brings new growth opportunities to our partners across the EMEA region by offering access to a leading Unified SASE solution that complements our existing portfolio,” adds Andreas Bechtold, President Europe, at Infinigate. “Expanding our successful partnership with Versa Networks across a wider territory is the next logical step for us and collaborating with an innovator fits right into our strategic priorities.”