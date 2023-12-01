Veritas Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Cyber Recovery

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

One of the foremost vendor assessment tools for technology buyers, the IDC MarketScape uses a rigorous methodology that considers both quantitative and qualitative data to score vendor offerings, capabilities and strategies, as well as current and future market success factors. This is the inaugural IDC MarketScape report on Worldwide Cyber Recovery. Twelve vendors were evaluated for the 2023 report.

Phil Goodwin, research vice president, infrastructure software platforms at IDC, said: “Cyber-attacks are a top concern of nearly every organization in every geography. Organizational leaders are focused on cyber preparedness and response, the foundation of which is the ability to recover with certainty, speed and accuracy. However, these solutions vary so widely in capabilities and architecture that IT buyers may be confused about the differences and challenged to make the right purchase decision. This groundbreaking IDC MarketScape helps them gain clarity on the most effective solution for their unique situations.”

Trusted by more than 80,000 customers—including 91% of the Fortune 100—Veritas continues to build on its longstanding reputation. The company recently introduced VeritasTM 360 Defense, the first extensible architecture to unify data security, data protection and data governance capabilities with solutions from an expansive ecosystem of leading security vendors to mitigate threats and speed recovery. The Veritas 360 Defense announcement additionally featured several new product innovations and integrations, including updates to Veritas AltaTM, the industry’s most complete, secure cloud data management platform.

The IDC MarketScape noted the following strengths for Veritas:

• “Breadth and depth of portfolio to cover detection, prevention, and recovery for both the backup environment and some capabilities on primary storage

• “Deep risk identification and scoring”

• “Compliance with numerous governmental standards and directives”

• “Extensive and specific roadmap of new features”

• “Internal testing against actual malware/ransomware infections in the Veritas REDLab

In concluding its assessment of Veritas, IDC wrote: “Veritas has broad applicability from SMB through large-scale organizations in nearly all geographies. Its range of deployment options allow customers to use it in a way consistent with organizational preferences. It will be particularly interesting to government and regulated organizations where standards certifications are important.”