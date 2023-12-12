Immersive Labs Recognised as a Leader in Cybersecurity Skills and Training Platforms by Forrester Wave™

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

Immersive Labs announced it has been named a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Cybersecurity Skills and Training Platforms, Q4 2023. Forrester evaluated nine providers in the category and gave the company the highest marks possible in 13 criteria, spanning Breadth of Training, Skills Assessment and Verification, Reporting and Dashboards, and Security Framework Mapping and Alignment.

In the Forrester Wave: Cybersecurity Skills and Training Platforms, Q4 report, Principal Analyst Jess Burn writes: “Immersive Labs drives cyber resilience and readiness throughout the organisation. Immersive Labs understands the mounting pressure security leaders and their programs face and believes responsibility for resilience must expand to the entire organisation – and resilience must be provable.”

The report also notes that Immersive Labs “delivers breadth, depth, and realism in its training and exercise content. It offers an engaging, gamified learner experience. Dashboards and framework reporting are centered on an overall resilience score. The score, and accompanying industry benchmark data, can be used as a board-level metric to demonstrate resilience or justify additional security spend and as proactive input to cyber insurance renewals.”

Immersive Labs’ Highest Forrester Wave Report Scores

Forrester evaluated providers against many criteria spanning Current Product Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence, and gave Immersive Labs the highest possible scores (5 out of a possible 5) across each of the following criteria, conferring superior capabilities relative to others in the evaluation.

Current Offering:

• Breadth of training

• Skills assessment and verification

• Breach and crisis simulation

• Gamification, competition, and recognition

• Security framework mapping and alignment

• Learner experience and adoption

• Reporting and dashboards

• Accessibility

• Product security

Strategy:

• Innovation

• Roadmap

• Partner ecosystem

Market Presence:

• Revenue

Immersive Labs is trusted by the world’s largest organisations and governments, including Citi, Pfizer, Humana, HSBC, the UK Ministry of Defence, and the UK National Health Service. The Immersive Labs Platform empowers the entire organisation with the knowledge, skills, and judgment to effectively prevent and respond to cyber threats.

Beyond the scope of this latest Forrester Wave report, Immersive Labs also offers:

• Workforce Exercising that covers Cybersecurity Awareness Training and skills development for the entire organisation.

• Highly technical Secure Coding labs that drive Application Security and DevSecOps across the entire SDLC.