Veritas Achieves AWS Outposts Service Ready Designation with NetBackup™ Solutions

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

Veritas Technologies announced it has achieved the AWS Outposts Ready designation – a core piece of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This status recognizes Veritas NetBackup, a unified data protection solution from edge to core to cloud, as successfully demonstrating integration with AWS Outposts deployments. As a fully managed service intended to bring customers a consistent hybrid experience, AWS Outposts allows organizations to further the AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs and tools to any data center, co-location space, or on-premises environment.

Veritas was recently named a Leader, for the 15th time, in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions[1]. As the core of the company’s Enterprise Data Services Platform, NetBackup unifies data protection and helps customers significantly reduce risk, optimize costs, and strengthen ransomware resiliency across their hybrid and cloud environments at scale.

To support the seamless integration and deployment of AWS Outposts ready solutions, AWS established the AWS Outposts Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with AWS Outposts and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated with AWS Outposts deployments.

Source: Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions, Santhosh Rao, Nick Simpson, Michael Hoeck, July 20, 2020.