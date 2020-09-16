ZIVVER Listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s 2020 Market Guide for Email Security

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

ZIVVER announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor for Email Data Protection Specialists in Gartner’s 2020 Market Guide for Email Security. The report provided deep insight and technical analysis on the status of the email security market.

“Dramatic increases in the volume and success of phishing attacks and migration to cloud email require a reevaluation of email security controls and processes. Security and risk management leaders must ensure that their existing solution remains appropriate for the changing landscape,” said Gartner analysts Mark Harris, Peter Firstbrook and Ravisha Chugh in the report.* The report further mentions that, “Compliance and regulation requirements and concerns are putting greater emphasis on email data security.”

“Despite the growth in more targeted attacks through other vectors, email is still the most common channel for opportunistic and targeted attacks, as well as a significant source of data loss,” continued Gartner analysts Mark Harris, Peter Firstbrook and Ravisha Chugh in the report. The report states, "Email was never designed to be a secure communication medium, and organisations continue to struggle to protect sensitive email content in transit and at rest. Email data protection products protect the confidentiality and integrity of email messages by enabling the transmission of sensitive information to intended recipients with the starkly reduced possibility of disclosure or alteration.”

ZIVVER’s secure outbound email and file transfer technology protects customers’ data in all three stages of email communication – before, during and after sending. Its fast deployment integrations allow workers to continue using their normal email environment, such as Outlook, Office365 or Gmail. ZIVVER helps to prevent human errors, including misaddressed emails, and the strong encryption and two-factor authentication ZIVVER applies minimises security risks still further. ZIVVER also equips organisations - who hold the legal responsibility to prevent, identify and limit the impact of data leaks – with the controls and reporting tools needed to comply with regulations including the DPA and GDPR.

*Gartner: Market Guide for Email Security, Mark Harris et al, 8 September 2020 Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.