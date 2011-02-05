Veeam® Software announces roadmap for 2021

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Veeam® Software showcased a glimpse into its roadmap through 2021 and how the company will continue provide its customers with the most advanced data protection across all environments - cloud, virtual, SaaS, Kubernetes and physical. At VeeamON 2021, Veeam provided a select preview of the future, showcasing innovations around upcoming updates to its single platform to protect and manage ALL workloads. Due in the second half of 2021, Veeam demonstrated key innovations of cloud-native solutions for AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Microsoft Office 365 and the first integration of Kasten K10 for Kubernetes into Veeam Platform.

Expanded cloud-native capabilities for AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Veeam’s single platform for protecting and managing resources in multi-cloud environments, including AWS, Azure and Google Cloud, delivers cloud mobility to backup, recover and migrate workloads across any environment, ensuring up to 50X lower costs when natively protecting cloud workloads.

• Veeam Platform gains cloud-native backup and recovery Veeam now provides cloud-native support for the three leading hyperscale public clouds – AWS, Azure and Google Cloud – under a single platform across hybrid-/multi-cloud environments. This also includes Cloud Mobility for backup, recovery and migration across on-premises and public clouds.

• Lowest cost long-term retention and archive for native backup of AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Veeam unveiled support for archive object storage for all three leading hyperscale public cloud providers

AWS = Amazon S3 Glacier and Amazon S3 Glacier Deep Archive

Azure = Azure Archive Storage

Google Cloud = Archive Cloud Storage

• Expanded support for cloud-native backup and recovery

AWS = Amazon EFS (Elastic File System)

Azure = Azure SQL

Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v6 will deliver NEW Self-Service Portal and integration to Azure Archive and AWS S3 Glacier

• NEW Self-Service Portal increases the ROI for enterprises and service providers by lowering the load on IT departments (thereby enabling them to focus on other tasks) and puts recovery in the hands of the user. This helps organizations divide work across teams, improves the way restores are handled and saves the time and effort of building their own portals, providing faster access to critical data.

• NEW Office 365 Backup Copy to Azure Archive and AWS Amazon S3 Glacier: For years there has been a debate on how many Office 365 copies are needed, one backup or following industry backup best practices with a backup copy. Now with v6, customers can do either and quickly create secondary copies directly from object storage to Azure Archive, Amazon S3 Glacier and Glacier Deep Archive, with different retention period options. Now users can more effectively achieve the 3-2-1 data protection rule providing additional confidence in restoring Office 365 data.

Veeam support for Red Hat® Virtualization (RHV) backup

• Veeam announces support for our fourth hypervisor in response to customer demands from key verticals, large enterprises, and service providers

• Powerful data protection capabilities for hyperconverged infrastructure with Red Hat to Veeam Backup & Replication

Modern data protection for Red Hat® Virtualization

Reduced management complexity delivered by standardizing on Veeam’s control plane

Improved storage usage delivered via intelligent Veeam storage repositories

• Agentless, image-level backup and recovery of RHV VMs

• Efficient data protection that leverages Changed Block Tracking (CBT) for greater efficiency

• Centralize and manage RHV backups in Veeam backup repositories

Veeam repository integration for Kasten K10 for Kubernetes

• Prepare for the future of containerized product development and support DevOps and PlatformOps today by expanding the data protection services of Kubernetes.

• Provides customers with an integrated, centralized location for storing mission critical backups of Kubernetes workloads

• Kasten K10 can write to the many Veeam storage repositories for centralized data management, which includes disk, solid state, object storage, cloud, and even tape

• Expand options for storing Kubernetes backups in the cloud, on premises and in ransomware-proof immutable locations

• Include Kasten workloads into the automated backup data lifecycle management for complete policy management

All solutions demonstrated at VeeamON will be generally available later in 2021.