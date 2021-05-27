Enedis becomes newest member of the European Network for Cyber Security (ENCS)

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

The European Network for Cyber Security (ENCS) announces Enedis as the newest member to join its mission to strengthen Europe’s energy sector cyber defenses. Enedis manages the public electricity distribution network for 95% of continental France including 1.4 million km of network, and more than 31 million of “Linky” smart meters. Enedis is also a major investor in smart grids and the integration of renewable energy. Cybersecurity is a strategic issue for Enedis to guarantee the continuity of electricity serving 37 million customers.

Enedis joins ENCS in a year where many transformations in the European DSO cybersecurity sector are underway: the upcoming European Network Code Cybersecurity, the revision of NIS & REC Directive, the ambitious ENISA’s schemes development program. ENCS already works with a great number of electricity grid operators across Europe, sharing knowledge and expertise, providing security testing, consultancy and training services. With Enedis joining, a big step in harmonizing best practices throughout Europe is at hand as well as the opportunity for ENCS members and stakeholders to benefit from Enedis’ advanced security expertise.

Anjos Nijk, Managing Director, ENCS, comments: “Enedis is Europe’s largest DSO with sophisticated cybersecurity expertise. By joining ENCS, it underscores its commitment to improving cybersecurity even further. Enedis and ENCS together bring a wealth of expertise and experience to the table that European society as a whole will benefit from.”

Bernard Cardebat, Executive Cybersecurity Director, Enedis, comments: Cybersecurity is a particularly demanding field that requires constant questioning of its practices and knowledge. ENCS has developed solid expertise in the field of cybersecurity for DSOs, which will help us to further strengthen our practices. I am thrilled that Enedis is joining the ENCS community made up of many European DSOs of different sizes. Creating links and working together will foster lasting dialogues and trust between cybersecurity actors. And where trust grows, cybersecurity will grow.”