Untrusted security teams being left out of business decisions - comments from VP Head of Enterprise and Cyber Security

February 2020 by Rob Norris, VP Head of Enterprise and Cyber Security EMEIA, Fujitsu

Today barely a third of digital business initiatives include the security team from the outset, this is according to EY’s latest Global information security survey. The report also found that 60% reported an increased level of disruptive attacks against their organisations in the past 12 months.

The comments from Rob Norris, VP Head of Enterprise and Cyber Security EMEIA, Fujitsu:

“It is worrying to see that digital business initiatives are failing to include security teams from the beginning. Security should not be a tick-box exercise, rather it should be a part of an organisation’s culture and strategy, with everyone from the C-suite down understanding the importance of a strong cyber security backbone.

“This is all part of the evolving role of the CISO throughout an organisation; while their role is much newer than many positions on the board, it is equally important. If security teams are to be more involved in the business decision-making process, then CISOs need to act more like business managers than IT managers to solidify their place in the boardroom; that’s everything from reputational defence right through to customer retention. To be a successful in a world where technology is central, businesses should take digital oversight seriously and build a risk management framework that helps to retain customer trust.”




