Untrusted security teams being left out of business decisions - comments from VP Head of Enterprise and Cyber Security

February 2020 by Rob Norris, VP Head of Enterprise and Cyber Security EMEIA, Fujitsu

Today barely a third of digital business initiatives include the security team from the outset, this is according to EY’s latest Global information security survey. The report also found that 60% reported an increased level of disruptive attacks against their organisations in the past 12 months.