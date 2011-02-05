Untrusted security teams being left out of business decisions - comments from VP Head of Enterprise and Cyber Security
February 2020 by Rob Norris, VP Head of Enterprise and Cyber Security EMEIA, Fujitsu
Today barely a third of digital business initiatives include the security team from the outset, this is according to EY’s latest Global information security survey. The report also found that 60% reported an increased level of disruptive attacks against their organisations in the past 12 months.
“It is worrying to see that digital business initiatives are failing to include security teams from the beginning. Security should not be a tick-box exercise, rather it should be a part of an organisation’s culture and strategy, with everyone from the C-suite down understanding the importance of a strong cyber security backbone.
“This is all part of the evolving role of the CISO throughout an organisation; while their role is much newer than many positions on the board, it is equally important. If security teams are to be more involved in the business decision-making process, then CISOs need to act more like business managers than IT managers to solidify their place in the boardroom; that’s everything from reputational defence right through to customer retention. To be a successful in a world where technology is central, businesses should take digital oversight seriously and build a risk management framework that helps to retain customer trust.”
