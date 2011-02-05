61% of CISOs surveyed fearing a decline in cyber security skills - comments from Fujitsu

February 2020 by Paul MCEVATT, SENIOR CYBER THREAT INTELLIGENCE MANAGER, Fujitsu

"The cyber security skills gap is becoming too large to ignore. Cyber security incidents and data loss pose huge risk to the UK economy, and __with reports that_ [1]_ CISO’s are expecting the global cybersecurity talent shortage to worsen in the next five years - it’s a matter of acting now or never. Evidently, a new approach to talent creation needs to be considered. Government, academia, law enforcement and businesses all have a part to play in talent identification and will need to work collectively. Innovation in technology should also be explored, such as leveraging solutions like Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) to make better use of existing technologies already invested in whilst supporting and enhancing existing workforces. _

"One way to achieve this is through addressing diversity within cyber security and making training more accessible to people of all backgrounds. By doing this, businesses will be able to tap into more talent than ever before. Further to this, more diverse and inclusive cybersecurity teams will be key in offering a broader range of ideas and perspectives to detect and respond to attacks, defending UK businesses against cybercrime."_