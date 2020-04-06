Untangle Extends Partnership with Webroot to Deliver Greater Visibility and Control Across the Network

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

Untangle® Inc. announced a new product integration partnership with cybersecurity solution, Webroot Business Endpoint Protection. The partnership sees Untangle’s robust Command Center bringing together the features of both Untangle NG Firewall and Webroot Business Endpoint Protection to provide Channel Partners with a comprehensive end-to-end security solution across the whole network.

According to a recent State of the Channel survey, 99 percent of Channel Partners indicated that cybersecurity, as an overall part of their business, will increase or stay the same in 2020. However, having many disparate IT solutions from multiple vendors makes the life of a Partner or managed service provider (MSP) complex as they need to log into multiple systems to ensure everything is working in concert. With this partnership, Untangle and Webroot provide an easy to use centralized management process to easily access the unique and powerful benefits of both of their solutions. Together, customers that have each product now have one place to go for a daily check in of the status of their network, including all the endpoints across sites.

Untangle partnered previously with Webroot to provide security services within NG Firewall including integrating Webroot Brightcloud Web Classification and Reputation API, Brightcloud IP Reputation Service and Brightcloud Threat Insights.

The integration, free of charge to Untangle customers, further enables admins to do more with a centralized solution. Untangle Command Center now offers:

• Greater visibility of all endpoints on the network that are registered with Webroot, plus details of all the devices detected by NG Firewall

• The ability to initiate a Webroot Business Endpoint Protection scan

• The status of the most recent Webroot endpoint scans including time, threats discovered, and remediation actions taken

• Easy navigation to the Webroot Management Console

Understanding the increasing complexity of security monitoring at the distributed enterprise or SMB level, Untangle and Webroot have made their most powerful features available - allowing Untangle NG Firewall to protect the corporate network, while Webroot Business Endpoint Protection safeguards the endpoints - ensuring ease of use through a seamless experience.