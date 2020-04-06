Cynet announced the official opening of the company’s North American sales operations in Boston

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cynet announced the official opening of the company’s North American sales operations in Boston. The new office follows the recent appointment of Mr. Avi Mileguir as vice president of sales for the cybersecurity innovator. In conjunction with this announcement, the company is also announcing a hiring initiative to staff the new location with an expert team of sales engineers, channel managers and inside sales professionals.

Now overseeing Cynet’s North American sales and area operations, Avi Mileguir’s mission at Cynet is to deliver the company’s message to a broader array of potential customers. Avi joins Cynet from customer hijacking prevention provider, Namogoo, where he drove sales for the company as SVP, Global Sales since 2017. Prior to Namogoo, Mileguir was vice president of strategic accounts for CloudLock, which was recently acquired by Cisco. While at CloudLock, he led the enterprise sales team in North America and worked with Fortune 1,000 companies in the commercial market. Before that, he was the general manager and vice president of sales for Harmon.ie, a pioneer in enterprise collaboration.

Along with this key appointment, Cynet is formally announcing the company’s first Boston-area business center and launching a new hiring initiative for 2020 to build out the company’s sales infrastructure for North America. The Cynet office is located in the Back Bay area, one of the most up and coming business locations in Boston. With the new sales center, the company is expanding its physical presence as demand for enterprise-class cybersecurity solutions rise.

Cynet 360 for the Enterprise and Solution Providers Cynet’s native-built cybersecurity platform prevents the full spectrum of cyber-attacks across all surfaces. It is the first solution of its kind to converge multiple security technologies with a 24/7 cyber SWAT team, defending all domains of an organization’s network, including endpoints, networks, files and users. The platform and service team protect the entire enterprise environment by correlating users, files, network traffic and host activities with a complete team of threat prevention and detection professionals and tools, along with preset and custom auto-remediation policies for post-compromise actions.