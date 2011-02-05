Ultima Labs launches Joiners Movers Leavers solution

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

With recruitment costs at around 20-30% of final salary, finding and onboarding the right people for your business is costly, so retaining those new employees is critical. Failing to provide new joiners with the right kit and access to the systems they need not only impacts their productivity, but also their perception of your organisation. Organisations with a strong, standard onboarding process experience 50% greater new hire retention.

Ultima Labs, the software development arm of cloud specialist and automation provider Ultima, has today, launched IA-Connect: JML Edition to address the lengthy and complicated JML processes that many organisations are trying to streamline. It enables customers to develop and manage their own automated Joiners Movers Leaves (JML) processes while being integrated with legacy apps or Microsoft’s Power Automate workflows.

The new solution includes over 100 purpose-built JML building blocks that a customer can select to suit their JML needs and to accelerate the setup of the automated processes. By combining with Power Automate the software provides a simple to use, familiar and intuitive drag-and-drop interface. One healthcare provider who trialled the product has saved the equivalent of 215 working days a year and reduced their time to run the starter process from two days down to 14 minutes.

Ultima Labs Director, Amyn Jaffer, says, “Unlike other JML solutions which are often rigid and standalone or that try to use existing RPA solutions, our JML solution has been designed with JML processes in mind. It improves your security posture by producing consistency across your JML process and reduces reporting errors. It reduces costs by giving back time to your HR, finance and IT departments through automation. And, critically, it increases your employee productivity from day one and improves your employee experience. It also allows rapid time to value with a platform that can be implemented quickly and used immediately.

Once the JML system is set up and workflows are generated using IA-Connect’s unique JML building blocks, systems administrators can initiate these JML workflows through a standard ITSM system, an HR system or any other trigger point.

The solution ensures the JML process is faster, more secure and optimises licensing usage. It allows customers to assign and revoke user access instantly with IA-Connect automated processes that can run 24/7, eliminating the delays which are causing poor new joiner experiences and introducing risk to your business. Automated processes using IA-Connect are not only exponentially more reliable than their manual counterparts but are fully audited. On the odd occasion that they need attention, the customer can be alerted immediately. Not only does it speed up the onboarding process it also enables customers to reclaim software licenses which can then be reallocated to new joiners, reducing overall software costs.