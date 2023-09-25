Twilio recognized as a Leader in 2023 Magic Quadrant for CPaaS

September 2023 by Patrick LEBRETON

Twilio, the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that Twilio has been positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaS, for its CPaaS offering. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Positioned Highest for Ability to Execute

Gartner shares in the report, ’’CPaaS providers offer cloud-based platforms for developers and other users to build deeper engagement and operationalize customer experiences via APIs, SDKs and visual builders for basic, advanced and omnichannel communications. CIOs can use this Magic Quadrant to evaluate providers.’’

At this year’s SIGNAL, Twilio’s customer and developer conference, the company highlighted new Communications features including:

– Twilio Verify Fraud Guard, which uses machine learning to proactively protect brands from SMS pumping attacks.

– Trusted Calling, with capabilities such as Branded Calling, which can improve phone call answer rates by adding a brand’s name and logo to calls so consumers know it’s safe to engage.

– Traffic Optimization Engine, with deliverability solutions such as Real-time Routing, Market Throughput, Multitenancy, Insights, and more.

Additionally, Twilio announced CustomerAI, a technology layer which unlocks the power of artificial intelligence (AI) for hundreds of thousands of businesses.

"We are pleased with this recognition from Gartner and believe this reflects our strong showing across the board," said Khozema Shipchandler, President of Twilio Communications. "Twilio’s versatile CPaaS platform spans several channels and solutions with a commitment to global operations, compliance support, scalability, CustomerAI capabilities, and a far-reaching partner network. Twilio plays a pivotal role in helping businesses transcend borders, work efficiently, deliver trusted communications and connect with their customers seamlessly."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.