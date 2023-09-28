Tenable Named a Leader in Vulnerability Risk Management by Forrester

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

The report, which categorizes vendors as Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders and Challengers, evaluated vendors’ vulnerability risk management (VRM) capabilities based on 28 different criteria. Tenable is top ranked among 11 vendors in the Strategy and Current Offering categories, and among the highest in the Market Presence category. Tenable received the highest possible score (5.0) across 14 different criteria, including Vision, Roadmap and Innovation.

Within the current offering category, the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform, received the highest possible scores (5.0) in the criteria of:

● Asset Types to include valuable information regarding assets for several types of remediation teams across a typical enterprise

● Exposure Types that support the widest array of non-CVE related exposures which incorporate the same prioritization formulas, remediation workflows and analyst experience

● Exploitability with demonstrated superior data models that provides thought leadership for calculating likely activity on yet to be exploited vulnerabilities

● Attack Path Modeling that natively conducts nonintrusive attack simulations to measure the likelihood of threat actors bypassing defenses, and

● Out of the Box Reporting that provides a remarkable breadth of information without customization or tags for many levels of decision-makers on what to do now and what to do next

“Tenable sets the tone for proactive security,” according to Forrester’s report. “Today’s goal remains the same with a vision of proactively securing growing and dynamic attack surfaces with its Tenable One platform, one of the first to embrace the exposure management categorization. Tenable’s name recognition and early-to-market platform approach of consolidating preventative events supports its superior, persistent vision, which aligns well with the current direction of the market.”

As companies embrace new technologies, the attack surface has expanded beyond traditional IT, making it challenging for organizations to quantify and act on their exposure to risk. The Tenable One Exposure Management Platform enables organizations to gain comprehensive visibility into their entire attack surface – from IT and OT infrastructure, to web apps, public cloud and identity systems. It enables customers to anticipate threats, disrupt attack paths, prioritize remediation efforts and communicate cyber risk to make better decisions.