Tugboat Logic’s New Pricing Structure Democratizes Security Assurance

September 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Tugboat Logic by OneTrust announced a major price reduction on many of its modules to make security assurance more accessible for organizations.

Together with OneTrust, Tugboat Logic delivers a security program that scales with companies as they grow. Tugboat Logic’s new pricing structure offers accessible security assurance across most of its offerings:

Essentials: This offering includes the 10 must-have policies and 24 security controls for all infosecurity programs, and it enables organizations to easily share their security posture through a proprietary attestation report. Essentials allows organizations to future-proof their infosecurity posture, with policies and controls that can be applied to industry standards like SOC 2. The Essentials module starts as low as $45/month.

Startup: This package is designed to help startups get compliant as quickly as possible, without compromising on quality, so that they can gain credibility with enterprise customers and start selling more. It includes Tugboat Logic’s proprietary attestation report, so these businesses can provide a real-time look at their posture and offer unparalleled transparency into their infosecurity. It’s the fastest way to get a high-quality SOC 2 or ISO 27001 report.

Growth: A more robust offering than the Startup package, Growth includes everything organizations need to get compliant with the industry’s top security frameworks and privacy regulations. It comes fully loaded with a suite of products that automate ongoing compliance.

Enterprise: This package includes all the frameworks included in Growth, plus Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMCC), NIST CSF and IT general controls (ITGC.) It enables multi-product functionality, so organizations can easily get up to three products or business units certified and maintain ongoing compliance.