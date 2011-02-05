Armis and Gigamon Team Up to Safeguard Unmanaged and IoT Devices Against Rising Cloud Threats

September 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Armis and Gigamon announced a joint solution that enables organizations to reduce business risk and increase security through continuous protection for managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices.

The Gigamon Visibility and Analytics Fabric™ and the Armis® Agentless Device Security Platform work together to provide full visibility into all traffic across hybrid networks. With Gigamon, organizations are empowered to gain pervasive hybrid cloud visibility, equipping Armis with access to relevant traffic to assure stronger security, compliance, and business continuity.

With this new joint solution, Armis and Gigamon customers will be better equipped to:

•Gain visibility of unmanaged, IoT, OT, and medical devices,

•Reduce business and compliance risk with continuous, real-time device vulnerability and behavioral risk assessments,

•Align NetOps and SecOps teams using comprehensive device and network data,

•Automatically detect and respond to suspicious or malicious device behavior.