Tugboat Logic Wins Two Gold Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Automated Security Auditing

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Tugboat Logic announced that it has won gold in two categories in the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The Security Assurance Platform was chosen as the best product in two categories: Facilitating Compliance with Automated Security Auditing and Ensuring Privacy with Automated Security Auditing. 

Tugboat Logic’s integrated security platform demystifies the process of building a security and compliance program for organizations of all sizes, regardless of their level of infosecurity compliance experience. With patent-pending machine learning and an easy-to-use workflow, Tugboat Logic automates information security policy creation, audit readiness and security questionnaire response so companies can better respond to RFPs and provide proof of compliance to gain confidence with customers and close more business deals.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards (a program of Cybersecurity Insiders) honor individuals, products and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. Winners are determined based on the strength of their nominations and the popular vote by members of the information security community.




