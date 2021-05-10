Comment from Callsign - Rise of scams since COVID-19

May 2021 by Amir Nooriala, chief commercial officer, Callsign

Following the news this morning that pet and shopping scams have surged during pandemic, the comments from Amir Nooriala, chief commercial officer, Callsign:

“With online scams increasing exponentially during the pandemic, it’s more important than ever for digital identification to change.

“The National Cyber Security Centre advises consumers to use strong passwords but this is not enough. Our own research reveals that only 36% of consumers claim confidence in their password security, and just a third of UK adults (33%) only update their passwords when prompted to do so by a business or organisation.

“It’s time for businesses to stop focusing on passwords as a secure way to authenticate users. Instead, businesses should look at layering other verification methods over their current customer verification requirements, such as passive behavioural biometrics which are analysed against thousands of data points. This allows consumers to access services such as online banking as quickly, easily and in a more secure way.”