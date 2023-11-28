Rechercher
TrustBuilder announces Lionel Chmilewsky as President and Chief Executive Officer

November 2023 by Marc Jacob

TrustBuilder, a provider of Cybersecurity solutions specialized in Identity & Access Management and Strong Authentication, is pleased to announce a pivotal change in its executive leadership with the appointment of Lionel Chmilewsky as its new President and CEO.

Founder and ex-CEO Olivier Perroquin will remain a member of the Board of Directors of the group.

Lionel Chmilewsky is an accomplished industry leader with more than 15 years of CEO experience in running international companies in the Technology, Software and Cybersecurity domains. Prior to joining TrustBuilder, Lionel was CEO of Corero, a London Stock Exchange listed Cybersecurity company. Before that, Lionel served as CEO of Comverse IP Communications and as CEO of Cambridge Broadband Networks.


