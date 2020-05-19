Thycotic DevOps Secrets Vault Now Provides Just-in-Time Access to Cloud Platforms with Dynamic Secrets

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Thycotic revealed a new just-in-time functionality that ensures security of cloud platform access. The new release of Thycotic’s DevOps Secrets Vault solution supports dynamic secrets creation for infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platforms Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure (Azure) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Managing privileged access to IaaS platforms

According to IDG, almost two-thirds, 61%, of companies use platform-as-a-service (PaaS), 89% use software-as-a-service (SaaS), and 73% use IaaS. The impact of lost or stolen secrets on cloud platforms ranges from temporary disruptions to critical data loss.

As organizations build software and applications on cloud IaaS platforms, the DevOps tools they use to manage that process include both open-source and commercial software, numerous plug-ins to other tools, and library dependencies. While this makes these tools very powerful, it’s possible to have vulnerabilities or misconfigurations that leak secrets. This happens when secrets are improperly stored in memory or on disk, sent to logging systems, or leaked to other tools or processes.

With DevOps Secrets Vault, dynamic secrets are automatically generated at the time of request and can be used when a user or resource, like a configuration tool, needs a credential but that access needs to expire after a set time. Dynamic secrets also enable fine-grained authorization through cloud policies. Limiting the scope of what the secret can do and the timeframe that the credential is valid greatly reduces any value of the secret to an attacker.

Integrating with additional tools in the DevOps pipeline

DevOps Secrets Vault enables organizations to adopt enterprise-class secrets management for DevOps pipelines. The complexity and variety of tools within these pipelines require centralized management of privileged access to maintain security, unify privileged access management, and control costs. Utilizing a cloud-based AWS architecture, DevOps Secrets Vault offers rapid deployment, elastic scalability, and is purpose-built to handle the high-speed secrets management needs of the most dynamic DevOps environments. DevOps Secrets Vault now supports secrets access for Chef and Puppet and includes software development kits (SDKs) for Ruby and .NET. DevOps Secrets Vault also integrates with Jenkins, Kubernetes, Terraform, and Ansible, and includes SDKs for Java, Go, and Python.

Securing access to DevOps Secrets Vault

Users can authenticate to DevOps Secrets Vault through AWS, Azure, GCP, and Thycotic One methods. GCP support includes the ability to authenticate via service and user accounts, Google Compute Engines (GCE) and Google Kubernetes Engines (GKE). Thycotic One enables single sign-on and two-factor authentication via both TOTP and SMS methods.