New RapidFire Tools solution

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

What was once considered a luxury – the ability to work from home – is now a necessity in today’s unprecedented time. The mass migration to remote work due to the coronavirus pandemic has placed extraordinary pressures on companies and their IT support teams to enable personal device use, while still maintaining security and compliance for the corporate network. To aid with this sudden, overwhelming transition, RapidFire Tools®, a Kaseya company and leading provider of business-building IT technologies, launched the Network Detective Work from Home (WFH) solution. Network Detective WFH features a self-service portal to empower employees who are working off home computers to initiate a network and security scan to be analysed and documented by their companies’ IT support team before they connect to the corporate network.