New RapidFire Tools solution
May 2020 by Marc Jacob
What was once considered a luxury – the ability to work from home – is now a necessity in today’s unprecedented time. The mass migration to remote work due to the coronavirus pandemic has placed extraordinary pressures on companies and their IT support teams to enable personal device use, while still maintaining security and compliance for the corporate network. To aid with this sudden, overwhelming transition, RapidFire Tools®, a Kaseya company and leading provider of business-building IT technologies, launched the Network Detective Work from Home (WFH) solution. Network Detective WFH features a self-service portal to empower employees who are working off home computers to initiate a network and security scan to be analysed and documented by their companies’ IT support team before they connect to the corporate network.
Network Detective Work from Home provides:
• “Graded” PC risk scores and consolidated report cards to prevent compromises to the business in areas including:
o Basic IT security protection
o Anti-virus and personal firewall configuration
o Patch management
o Third party applications scanning for potential threats
• Critical asset information for the IT helpdesk that captures computer and network data to make remote IT support a breeze
• A self-service portal that lets employees scan without the assistance of IT
• An option for automatic weekly re-scans and “grading” to ensure the integrity of the corporate infrastructure
