Threatscape recognised as the winner of the Microsoft 2020 Global Security and Compliance Partner of the Year

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Threatscape announced that it has won Security and Compliance Partner of the Year in the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognise Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in several categories, with honourees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Threatscape was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in cyber security.

Threatscape has developed consulting methodologies and managed security services tailored to the needs of organisations adopting Microsoft security technologies. One of the projects which led to this award was a comprehensive security transformation for Sisk Group, one of Europe’s oldest and largest construction groups. “Sisk have leveraged the enabling power of digital technology for their agile workforce, and their business success is now driven not only by bricks and sites – but also by clicks and bytes. We are proud that our consultants and managed services have been able to play a part in their journey,” commented Dermot Williams.

Threatscape is a pure-play cyber security company, and the trusted security partner of enterprise clients with critical IT assets in over 100 countries around the world. It provides solutions, services and 24x7 managed services to secure endpoints, networks and the cloud.

Threatscape is one of very few security specialists with a dedicated Microsoft Security Practice, a specialist team which assists enterprises to design and implement effective cyber security using Microsoft security technology, and provides ongoing managed services to ensure that security can be maintained with minimal client effort. These services encompass information protection, identity protection, endpoint protection, messaging and collaboration, cloud security and more.