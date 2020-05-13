The Swissbit management team and Ardian have signed an agreement to acquire Swissbit Holding AG

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

The Swissbit management team and Ardian announced that they have signed an agreement to acquire Swissbit Holding AG (“Swissbit”) based in Bronschhofen, Switzerland. The company is a leading global manufacturer of storage and embedded IoT solutions with its own production facilities in Germany.

In this transaction, Ardian will acquire a majority stake in Swissbit. Swissbit’s existing management team led by Silvio Muschter, Thomas Luft, Vincenzo Esposito and Matthias Poppel will significantly reinvest in the company as part of the transaction and will hold a substantial stake in the company, thereby ensuring continuity in the management of the business. With the help of Ardian, the positive growth trend will continue to accelerate. The parties have agreed not to disclose financial details of the transaction, which is subject to approval by the antitrust authorities.

Swissbit is the only independent European provider of NAND flash-based storage and embedded IoT solutions for demanding niche applications in a wide range of end markets. The company manufactures high-quality storage media such as SD and microSD cards, SSD hard drives, and USB memory modules for mission-critical applications. The products are manufactured exclusively at Swissbit’s state-of-the-art production facility in Berlin, which commenced operations in October 2019.

Such solutions are used for example in industrial automation applications and network communication technology, as well as in the security sector and in medical technology. Swissbit’s embedded IoT storage solutions are highly relevant especially in the fiscal and security segments.

The company’s storage solutions stand out due to their high degree of customization for specialized storage and computing applications. Swissbit was created through a management buyout from the Siemens Memory division in 2001. With its innovative strength and extensive research and development capacities, Swissbit is optimally positioned to benefit from the rapidly evolving IoT and edge computing market trends in a wide range of applications. The company currently has more than 700 customers, including numerous renowned industrial, medical and technology companies. Together with Ardian as a strong global partner, Swissbit intends to continue to accelerate the internationalization of the company in North America and Asia. In addition, management aims to increase the considerable growth potential in the embedded IoT segment, thanks to the variety of new, rapidly growing applications for Swissbit’s specialized storage solutions.