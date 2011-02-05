Aruba Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Enterprise Cyberattack Protection

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, announced the integration of Aruba ClearPass Policy Manager with Microsoft endpoint protection platforms to deliver significant advances in enterprise cyberattack protection. This integration allows ClearPass to control access to critical network resources based on endpoint security intelligence provided by Microsoft, reducing the risk posed by compromised network connections.

As a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, an ecosystem of independent security software vendors that are dedicated to building integrated solutions to better defend against cyber threats, Aruba has completed integration, testing and verification of ClearPass Policy Manager with Microsoft Endpoint Manager, a unified management platform that includes Configuration Manager and Microsoft Intune. ClearPass Policy Manager has also been integrated with Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), a unified endpoint security platform designed to help enterprises prevent, detect, investigate and respond to advanced threats.

Aruba has also collaborated with Microsoft to improve the efficiency and security of access control communications by developing a standardized approach to support multiple authentication methods and identity types in a single authentication request. The solution uses the Tunneled EAP (TEAP) protocol to combine both machine and user identities in a single request.

ClearPass Policy Manager leverages device-level context from Microsoft Endpoint Manager and Microsoft Defender ATP to establish, implement and enforce policies for network and application level access, including distributed SD-WAN locations. ClearPass enforces a Zero Trust environment whereby IT, IoT and OT devices are blocked from accessing the network until their identities have been verified. ClearPass provides granular access control decisions based on endpoint security and compliance posture from Microsoft Endpoint Manager and Microsoft Defender ATP.