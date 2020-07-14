The Enterprise File Fabric Solution from SME is now available in AWS Marketplace

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Storage Made Easy® (SME), with a mission of simplifying storage for everyone, announced that the Enterprise File Fabric platform can now be launched directly from AWS Marketplace.

Companies are deploying the Enterprise File Fabric on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to leverage the convenience and economics of cloud storage, to increase organizational agility, and to support increasingly distributed workforces. Now workers anywhere are able to access corporate data on demand through web, mobile and desktop apps, and even through an optimized virtual file system. No VPN. No virtual desktops.

The File Fabric presents Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and other cloud storage into a single virtual filesystem. Organizations can continue to use their file-based applications and processes as they migrate data to the cloud as users are able to work with the desktop tools and applications they are used to. Integration with AD / SAML with fine-grained access control, audit logs, PII monitoring, and virus scanning add corporate controls and oversight.

Steven Sweeting, Director Product Management at Storage Made Easy said: "The Enterprise File Fabric joins our S3 Drive and S3 Explorer desktop products in AWS Marketplace. Customers are able to launch our complete File Fabric platform on AWS in just a few clicks. Once again, it’s just storage made easy! ”

ABOUT STORAGE MADE EASY ® (SME)

Storage Made Easy provides a multi-cloud data management and data protection product called the Enterprise File Fabric™ that unifies on-premises and on-cloud company storage assets in addition to standalone products that bridge desktop and cloud, such as operating system native cloud drives and cloud explorer applications.

The File Fabric provides cloud-like economics across a company’s storage portfolio, unlocking the benefits and cost-efficiency of its data assets whilst providing strict controls and governance for legislative compliance and security concerns such as ransomware attacks. Existing site-based storage infrastructures can be transformed into an on-premises private cloud, delivering a storage-as-a-service model to the company. Local storage can be connected to public clouds, expertly managed by the File Fabric as a unified hybrid cloud storage platform.

The File Fabric solution offers a “blanket” that companies can privately apply to wrap around all their data: on-premises, within a public cloud, or on a third party software vendors’ cloud (SharePoint or Salesforce for example). Customers can use the File Fabric for security, encryption and control with a focus on compliance regimes such as GDPR, HIPAA, FERPA and GBLA.

Customers include globally known broadcasting companies, one of the world’s largest social media companies, and also one of the largest global retailers, in addition to global internet service providers, universities and international government and governmental bodies.

The company is backed by one of the largest alternative asset managers in addition to entrepreneurs in the London market insurance industry, who have previously successfully sold their company to a listed peer. Storage Made Easy is the trading name of Vehera LTD.