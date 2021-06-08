Tenable Teams with Deloitte to Secure Fortune 500 Manufacturing Environments

June 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Tenable®, Inc. announced a strategic collaboration with Deloitte to accelerate and secure smart manufacturing across Fortune 500 environments. Tenable and Deloitte have developed and implemented industrial-grade security solutions to help organizations understand, manage and reduce cyber risk in their manufacturing environments around the world.

Deloitte’s ecosystem for smart manufacturing provides organizations with greater speed, scale and security over their digital transformation initiatives. By deploying Tenable.ot — a solution for securing IT/OT environments — as part of a secure-by-design model, joint customers benefit from unmatched visibility and control over their converged industrial environments, with advanced threat detection and mitigation to identify weak points before an attack ever occurs.

In addition to the existing deployments around the world, Tenable.ot will also be showcased in Deloitte’s Smart Factory @ Wichita initiative — a 60,000-square-foot immersive experience equipped with the latest smart factory advancements — designed to demonstrate how manufacturers can embrace digital transformation in a secure, scalable way. In the facility opening this fall, joint customers will experience the power of a unified, risk-based view of their IT and OT environments, arming them with the visibility, security and control required to secure Industry 4.0.