ProtectedBy.AI Launches First-of-Its-Kind Defense Against Cyberattacks

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

ProtectedBy.AI is launching CodeLock™ – its patented revolutionary approach to defend against insertion attacks that can occur within the software supply chain.

Cyberattacks like the recent events with SolarWinds, Colonial Pipeline, and JBS have devastated thousands of organizations globally – including multiple U.S. government agencies; attacks that would have been stopped in their tracks by CodeLock™.

In an unprecedented endorsement, senior leaders of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said, “CodeLock™ appears to have the capability to stop the most sophisticated criminal malware. With respect to [cyberattacks from] hostile nation-states, CodeLock™ would also be effective against all but a few.” This acknowledgment has been echoed in the private sector, with CodeLock™ being described by the Chief Information Security Officer of one of the big five Silicon Valley tech titans as “the most important invention in cybersecurity since Public Key Cryptography.”

CodeLock’s™ revolutionary approach creates an inviolable network of security sensors that can be embedded into any software running on an organization’s servers and systems. The CodeLock™ algorithm injects specialized digital signatures at predetermined locations throughout an entire body of code. This effectively creates containers of code which are then sealed, signed, and linked together.

Through this process, CodeLock™ flawlessly protects every line of produced code. From small utility functions to multi-million-character operating systems, CodeLock™ can keep any software safe.

The two primary dimensions of CodeLock™:

• A Developer Interface requires programmers to confirm their identity through multiple mechanisms – including tiered passwords, multi-factor authentication, digital footprinting, and biometrics.

• An Alert Monitor acts as an early warning system and is specifically designed for non-tech executives who do not have the time or bandwidth to delve deep into code. Accessible from anywhere in the world, the alert monitor serves as an early warning system; a capability that can be configured to send emails, texts, and even pre-recorded calls to anyone in an organization’s chain of command.

“Malware, ransomware, and creative new forms of cyberattacks are becoming more common around the world,” said Brian Gallagher, president and co-founder of ProtectedBy.AI. “We’ve developed the only defense technology which automates the process of detecting an attack once it has gotten past your perimeter. CodeLock™ is being recognized as a critical component to keeping organizations cybersafe.”