Tenable Assure Partner Program Expands with Transformed Tools, Training and Certifications

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

With the global shift to remote working, organizations of all sizes have accelerated their migration to the cloud and their adoption of new technologies, including IoT, mobile and DevOps. As their attack surface expands, these organizations are increasingly turning to Tenable and its partners to help them see, predict and act to address their cyber exposure.

Customers increasingly expect to build long-term, consultative relationships with partners. The Tenable Assure partner program positions managed security service providers (MSSPs) and resellers to serve as expert advisers, helping organizations translate raw security data into a risk-based, metrics-driven program. The latest updates to the program, which take effect on January 15, 2021, include:

● All-New Certification Program with refreshed, comprehensive sales and technical training content delivered in quick, digestible videos - each ten minutes or less. The transformed certification program enables partners to design and deploy risk-based vulnerability management solutions across IT, OT and cloud environments.

● Revamped Partner Portal offers streamlined access to Tenable resources for increased collaboration between Tenable sales contacts and partners to quickly address customer needs and simplify workflows.

● Expanded Service Choices include service delivery authorization so that trained partners can support Tenable’s risk-based vulnerability management and OT security solutions. In addition, customers will be able to confirm each partner’s authorization status to identify a match for their specific needs.

● Adjusted Partner Requirements encourage partners to pursue new business opportunities, achieve new partner level statuses and take advantage of new perks and discounts.