Tanium Earns Protected B Status by the Government of Canada

May 2023 by Marc Jacob

Tanium announced that it has successfully completed the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (CCCS) Protected B assessment. This distinguished classification demonstrates that the Tanium XEM platform meets the required security controls applicable to the processing of highly sensitive Protected B information in the cloud for the Government of Canada.

This announcement marks a major first step toward providing Canadian government departments greater certainty around federal IT and security systems tasked with safeguarding sensitive information, assets, and work sites. By consolidating point-solution capabilities into a single platform delivered via the cloud, XEM will enable the government to mitigate risks from cyberattacks and ensuing data breaches while reducing complexity and cost across its many environments.

Recent regulations and requirements have placed an emphasis on government organizations to retire outdated hardware and software, creating a need to leverage cloud technology and embrace digital transformation. The Canadian government can now tap into the power of Tanium Cloud with no additional infrastructure. The single Tanium agent deployed on the endpoints and managed via the cloud platform converges multiple point solutions spanning asset discovery and inventory, endpoint management, certificate management, unified policy configuration, digital employee experience, risk, compliance, and incident response. These solutions, with built-in automation, will enable departments to improve their security posture, ensure compliance, reduce complexity, decrease costs, and improve efficiency and collaboration among IT, risk, and security teams.

Regardless of size or complexity, government departments can spin up a Tanium instance in just hours with critical IT operations, risk, and security solutions. Tanium Cloud technology will allow the federal government to deploy new operations and security capabilities out of the box, from thousands of endpoints to scaling beyond a million.