Takayasu Muto joins Secure-IC’s Strategic Committee

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Secure-IC announced the addition of Former Senior Vice President of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Mr. Takayasu Muto, as Corporate Advisor and member of Secure-IC’s Strategic Committee.

Secure-IC’s Strategic Committee plays an important role in defining the strategic direction for the company, its solutions, and full ability to support the customers in their security challenges.

As a distinguished industry leader, Takayasu Muto will be acting as corporate advisor to Secure-IC on strategy and product innovation to support the company’s growth and ambitions.

Takayasu Muto has joined Sony Corporation in 1983. After being in charge of LSI development and consumer devices business, he was responsible and leading the LSI development for the PlayStation series at Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. from 2010 to early 2021.

Takayasu Muto has a long and accomplished career with a worldwide renowned expertise in semiconductor and software development, as well as a strong experience and knowledge in semiconductor strategy and alliance build-up. "This is an important milestone for Secure-IC," said Hassan Triqui, Co-Founder, CEO and President of Secure-IC. "We are thrilled to welcome Muto-San to our Strategic Committee. His contribution will help Secure-IC strengthen and further accelerate its development and realize its “Chip-to-Cloud” vision, with the ambition of becoming the worldwide leader in embedded cybersecurity.”

With presence and customers across 5 continents, Secure-IC is the rising leader and the only global provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems and connected objects.

Driven by a unique approach called PESC (Protect, Evaluate, Service & Certify), Secure-IC positions itself as a partner to support its clients throughout and beyond the IC design process. Relying on innovation and research activities, Secure-IC provides Silicon-proven and cutting-edge protection technologies, integrated Secure Elements and security evaluation platforms to reach compliance with the highest level of certification for different markets (such as automotive, AIoT, defense, payments & transactions, memory & storage, server & cloud).