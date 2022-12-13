TD SYNNEX’s Maverick Brings Zoom to Channel Partners in Europe

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

Maverick, a specialist business of TD SYNNEX announced a new agreement with Zoom to extend the reach of its full integrated communications and collaboration solution portfolio to all Maverick partners in Europe.

Maverick is focused on enabling partners to address the fast evolving market opportunity for solutions that support smart virtual collaboration and hybrid working models. In addition to its Zoom offering, Maverick will support partners in developing comprehensive smart, future workplace-focused solutions with a comprehensive portfolio of Zoom-enabled hardware and software products from many of the industry’s brands. Partners can also access required technical resources accreditations via Maverick in order to enable deployment of Zoom solutions.

Partners can now access the entire Zoom portfolio, including the unified communications platform Zoom One, an evolution of the Zoom experience, which combines team chat, phone, meetings, whiteboard, and other solutions for a holistic collaboration experience. Alongside Zoom One, Maverick partners can incorporate Zoom Rooms, Zoom Phone, Zoom Events, Zoom IQ, Zoom Contact Center, Zoom Webinars, and Zoom Whiteboard into the solutions they take to market

The recently launched Zoom Contact Center is an omnichannel solution optimised for video that helps answer end-customers’ questions and solve issues faster, improving the overall customer experience, and driving operational efficiency.

This new offering works in tandem with Maverick’s portfolio of collaboration and communication technologies from world-leading manufacturers to create modern meeting spaces with flawless video and audio.

Zoom’s offerings are now available to partners in Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Poland, the Czech Republic, and the United Kingdom.