SecureDevice becomes part of Swiss IT Security Group

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

Swiss IT Security Group (SITS Group) has acquired SecureDevice A/S, a Danish Security-as-a-service specialist. The acquisition further strengthens the portfolio of cyber security services of SITS Group and provides another important milestone in the group’s quest of becoming one of Europe’s leading cyber security service providers to enterprise customers, public institutions, and SMEs. Terms and conditions of the transaction are not disclosed.

SecureDevice’s MDR/SOC solutions (Managed Detection and Response/Security Operations Center), which are continuously monitoring all security-related events in the customers’ networks, are a key element of an effective cyber security posture. The intelligent and automated solutions provide customers the ability to detect threats early and to respond rapidly in an increasingly complex cyber security threat landscape.

Founded in 2004 in Søborg (Denmark), SecureDevice provides state-of-the-art security services to large companies in the private and public sector. SecureDevice’s service offering is based on a strong internal technological platform, partnerships with globally leading cybersecurity vendors, like IBM Security, Microsoft, Cisco and others, and a team of highly qualified cyber security specialists.