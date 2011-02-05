Sysdig Expands Unified Monitoring Across IBM Cloud Services Globally

April 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

This expansion builds on the existing capabilities of IBM Cloud Monitoring with Sysdig to manage application and infrastructure complexities, help identify threats, and address problems throughout the software lifecycle. As organizations adopt cloud-native solutions, visibility and security are some of the biggest barriers for adoption. Cloud-native applications can be complex and they generate volumes of data that must be correlated and contextualized so that organizations can understand the health of their applications. Deep-data granularity from Sysdig allows cloud teams to monitor performance and health of their environment for better insight using a single tool that scales with enterprise demand. In the event of an issue, having system-wide visibility can facilitate quicker resolutions.

IBM Cloud Monitoring with Sysdig was released in June 2018. This expanded monitoring and troubleshooting enables customers worldwide to have access to a single-user interface that compiles metrics, such as response times and performance from IBM public cloud services, in addition to infrastructure and applications. IBM clients benefit from Sysdig service monitoring and Sysdig’s native Prometheus compatibility and ability to monitor the largest environments. Last month Sysdig announced full Prometheus-compatibility and cloud scaling. With Sysdig services, IBM has visibility into its metrics in a single, scalable repository across the entire IBM public cloud portfolio.

Working with Sysdig allows IBM public cloud users to:

Maximize performance and availability: Sysdig performance and health monitoring gives IBM public cloud users deep visibility into infrastructure, applications, and services to anticipate and prevent issues.

Speed time to resolution: Sysdig collects and correlates data across IBM resources, applications, and services that run on IBM public cloud and on-premises servers. Granular data with rich context provides a single source for insight and troubleshooting.

Scale Prometheus monitoring: Sysdig scales to tens of millions of metrics with long-term data retention.

Get started quickly: Out-of-the-box dashboards and automatic service discovery accelerate the adoption of containers and Kubernetes, including IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service.

Availability

IBM Cloud Monitoring with Sysdig is available in all regions where IBM public cloud is accessible. Sysdig is part of the IBM Public Cloud Ecosystem, a new initiative to support global system integrators and independent software vendors to help clients modernize and transform mission-critical workloads on the IBM public cloud.