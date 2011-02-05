StorageCraft® announces the availability of OneXafe® Solo™

April 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

OneXafe Solo is easy to configure, deploy, and manage. Because the device can stream data directly to the cloud via a simple internet connection, there is no need for costly onsite infrastructure. It is built using the same data protection technology platform that powers StorageCraft ShadowXafe. OneXafe Solo features the powerful functionality of reliable and flexible restore, SLA-based data protection and workflow, instant restore with StorageCraft Virtual Boot, and cloud-based management with StorageCraft OneSystem. Because of its ultimate flexibility, OneXafe Solo is suited for deployment in a wide range of environments, including virtual, physical, agentless (i.e. host-based), agent-based, as well as with multiple local storage options.

Thanks to OneXafe Solo, MSPs can now protect single tenant and multi-tenant customer environments within minutes. To deploy, users connect the device to the internet, and follow a few simple steps that can be completed by non-technical personnel. The appliance then ‘calls home,’ and notifies the MSP that it is activated. Next, the MSP remotely sets data protection policies, including backup frequency, retention policy, target location, and replication for cloud disaster recovery.

With many companies rushing to set up secure remote working environments for employees due to mandatory COVID-19 related ‘shelter in place’ orders, SMBs with limited budgets and skills will be particularly challenged. MSPs have a role here, and OneXafe Solo can be a high-value asset in this situation. Thanks to its simplicity, it can be deployed without any technical knowledge in a small business or ROBO (remote office/branch office) environment. MSPs can then manage OneXafe Solo remotely via StorageCraft OneSystem from anywhere through any web browser.

Pricing and Availability

There are no upfront costs. OneXafe Solo is billed via a monthly subscription that aligns with an MSP’s business model by charging for the number of machines that are protected. OneXafe Solo is available immediately through major distribution partners. Subscription pricing starts at less than £77/month per protected machine, with a lower price of £62/month for each additional protected machine.