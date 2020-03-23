SureCloud teams up with BitSight to provide highly automated vendor assurance program

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

SureCloud has announced its collaboration with cybersecurity ratings company BitSight. The new partnership will provide organisations with a one stop shop for end-to-end vendor onboarding and simplifying the entire vendor risk management process.

BitSight provides independently validated information to rate the security posture of suppliers. These cybersecurity ratings, according to Gartner, will become just as important as credit ratings when assessing the risk of business suppliers by 2022.

The joint offering enables “hands-off” vendor onboarding when assessing potential third party vendors by preselecting risk assessment questions based on their BitSight ratings. SureCloud vendor assessments combined with BitSight security ratings information will be consolidated into one single interface, as will the capability to organise and categorise vendors and their potential, current and ongoing risk impact to business processes, regulations, policies and more. With BitSight’s cybersecurity ratings integrated into SureCloud’s integrated risk, compliance and data privacy management solution, the impact of vendors can also be realised in these other broader company programs as well.

Additionally, organisations will benefit from SureCloud’s powerful, real time risk dashboarding and reporting tools as well as a central portal to track assessment responses and remediation activities with the vendor – giving management greater visibility and control.

The partnership promises to help business users initiate third party requests and manage vendor profiles, contacts, and risk scores more effectively. Vendor security teams will also benefit, as they will no longer have to manage the tedious steps of running hundreds or even thousands of vendor security assessments, leaving them to focus on strategic vendors that require more hands-on scrutiny.