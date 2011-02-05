SureCloud Launches Free Supply Chain Solution in Response to the COVID-19 supply-chain issue

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

The new application allows businesses to document their key assets and processes, assess their critical suppliers against a pre-defined question set. Then aggregate and report findings through flexible dashboards, helping organisation to assess the impact on their supply chain.

Effective supply chain management is particularly important at this time of global crisis. The effects of the coronavirus pandemic have transformed the way suppliers are managed and relied upon and created uncertainty for third-party risk programmes. SureCloud’s new tool aims to support organisations in assessing their supply chain risks during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond. The complimentary Supply Chain Solution has a simple user interface with prebuilt content that enables rapid deployment of the solution. The tool offers a supply chain assessment, reports, and dashboards designed by industry experts within SureCloud’s Risk Advisory Practice. These components give businesses a time advantage as assessment can be sent directly to crucial suppliers from the SureCloud platform. This, in turn, helps measure potential supplier risks and determine impacts on your supply chain.

The application also offers built-in support including a library of training videos, a support desk, and advice from industry experts using SureCloud’s Risk Advisory Practice, ensuring smooth user adoption and realisation of value.

By using the SureCloud Platform to assess supply chain risks, clients provide valuable global insights into the current state of the supply chain, which supports other organisations with their resilience strategy. SureCloud can utilise the results to measure and report on global trends relating to the impact and readiness of supply chains, before sharing this analysis for learning.