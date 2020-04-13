Search
OPSWAT launches MetaDefender for Secure Storage

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

OPSWA announced the launch of MetaDefender for Secure Storage, which offers native integration with many cloud based storage and collaboration services like OneDrive, Box, Amazon S3.

As more and more employees work from home and exchange and store data in the Cloud (Public SAAS or Private Hosted), enterprises in critical infrastructures like Finance, Government, and Healthcare need a robust layer of protection for securing...

Protect your cloud and on-premises Storage with MetaDefender for Secure Storage

With the launch of its latest product, OPSWAT gives enterprises an integrated comprehensive approach for securing their data across multi-platform cloud storage providers.

As more and more employees work from home and exchange and store data in the Cloud (Public SAAS or Private Hosted), enterprises in critical infrastructures like Finance, Government, and Healthcare need a robust layer of protection for securing their data to meet regulatory requirements such as HIPAA, PCI-DSS and GDPR.

MetaDefender for Secure Storage offers visibility by identifying threats and reporting potential...




